Gifty, a vibrant user of the various social media platforms posted the photo on her Instagram handle.

Miss Boakye posed nicely in her white swimmer to take a sexy photo that is capable of seducing every man: The photo shows her curvy hips and her chocolate half-naked body, while she wore a beautiful smile.

The photo has gone viral on social media and has emerged as the major talking point among users.

Gifty Boakye made the headlines last week causing a stir in the camp of the Black Stars during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

She was reportedly sacked from the Black Stars camp in Dubai during their pre-AFCON preparation but he stormed Ismailia where they based in Egypt for the continent’s showpiece.

The report further said that she was involved with Thomas Partey during the competition.

The Black Stars exited the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt in the Round of 16 which was their worst performance in 13 years