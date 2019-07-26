Sefa Kayi further explained that the whopping sum budgeted for AFCON 2019 seems to have vindicated Kwesi Nyantakyi who was accused of using the Black Stars as a cash cow to milk the nation of our limited resources.

The Minister for Youth and Sports Isaac Asiamah revealed that a staggering amount of $6.3 million was budgeted for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), but $4.5 million was spent because Ghana suffered elimination in the Round of 16 when he appeared before the house of Parliament on Wednesday.

$1.14million was spent on accommodation, while $8,541 was spent on visa fees. Airfare accounted for $924,168, while per diems for players, technical staff and additional technical staff were $187,050, $129,600 and $90,750, respectively.

Meanwhile, feeding cost was $419,300, internal transportation was $43,092 and winning bonuses of players accounted for $965,405 Commenting on the budget, host of Peace FM’s Kokrokoo, Kwame Sefa Kayi, said it doesn’t make sense to go into a tournament with a budget bigger than the prize money.

Kwami Sefa Kayi has indicated that the budget for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations seems to have vindicated former president of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) was forced out of office for corrupt practices.

"...Black Stars is a cash cow for some people...Kwesi Nyantakyi has been vindicated.... you are going into a tournament knowing fully well the eventual winner will take home $4.5m, yet you sit and prepare a budget over $6m; which is more than the prize money? Sefa Kayi wondered.

“If it was your own money, would you spend it this way? we were kicked out during the second round stage yet the country spent $4.5m, the amount of money we would have received had Ghana won the cup... it doesn't make sense. “Understandably, if we had won the cup, the euphoria, prestige, and glory would have been intangible. But seriously, you don't go and do this and think it is okay and I hear some people are justifying this by saying it was the same under Nyantakyi's era...are you out of your minds?!... This is Ghana oo,”