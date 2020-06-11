Daara was the Communications Director of the Ghana Football during the period Ghana Football was hit by the Anas 12 expose’.

It was perceived he is no more a worker of the football governing body of Ghana, but Saanie Daara has disclosed that he is still a staff of the association, but he hasn't been paid since the airing of the Anas Number 12 documentary in June 2018.

Saanie Daara will not hesitate to come for his entitlements if the current GFA under Kurt Okraku decides to settle him.

“I am still a staff of GFA but for the past 24 months I have not been paid.

“Trust me whenever Kurt calls me, I will go for all my entitlements without any hesitation,” Sannie said on Kasapa FM’s Dwidwamu Sports Night.

Meanwhile, the member of CAF’s Media Experts Panel refused to comment as to whether he will still work with the GFA or not.