He explained that when the news came through that Barcelona wanted to sign him, he thought it was Espanyol who are also based in the city of Barcelona.

The Ghanaian joined Barcelona from Sassuolo for half a season loan deal in January 2019.

Boateng played with a star-studded Barcelona squad namely Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquet, Luis Suarez, Gerrard Pique, Rakitic, etc.

He has opened up on how surprised he was when Barcelona expressed interest in him when speaking in an interview with Dazn

"The 6 months in Barcelona were incredible."

"I didn't believe it at first, I thought Barcelona's Espanyol was looking for me, not the real Barcelona. is exactly," he added.

The 33-year-old played four matches for Barcelona in his six-month loan with Barcelona.

Kevin-Prince Boateng currently plays for Serie B side, AC Monza.

Kevin-Prince Boateng has had an illustrious career, having played for Hertha Berlin, Tottenham Hotspurs, AC Milan, Schalke O4, Las Palmas, Frankfurt, Barcelona Sassuolo and Besiktas.

He was a member of the Black Stars team that played in both the 2010 and the 2014 FIFA World Cup. In his debut World Cup tournament in 2010, he scored as Ghana defeated the USA 2-1 in the round of 16.

The Ghanaian born in Germany was, however, sacked from the camp of the Black Stars in 2014 for indecent.