Gyan stunned the football fraternity when he joined Ghana Premier League Legon Cities on transfer deadline.

He believes there are a lot of Ghanaian players who are eager to return to the league, but they needed someone like him to pave way for them

“Personally, I don’t feel any pressure; I’m just here to enjoy myself. I just want to get fit, enjoy myself on the field and make the fans happy. I want to do what I can on the field and help the young ones”

He continued that, “I believe most of the young players are looking up to me and playing around me is going to push them to do more. The most important thing is me getting fitter so I can deliver. Being in the Ghana league can bring more exposure to the world since I signed for Legon Cities is everywhere, everybody is talking about the club and the GPL as a whole”

“There are a lot players who wants to come back home and play but we’ve not seen it yet. There are a lot of players who are eager to play but somebody needs to set the pace and I have done that. During my time in the UAE, there were a lot of criticism and everything but at the end of the day a lot of great players coming there to play their football, who knows, I’m just here to help and to enjoy my football” he said.

Gyan’s deal will see him earn $250,000 per annum, so in four years he is expected to receive $1 million.

Asamoah Gyan is expected to attract fans to the stadium and boost the gate proceeds of the Legon based side, aside from scoring goals to propel the side to a decent finish on the league log.

‘Baby Jet’ as he is affectionately called was on the verge of joining his idol club Asante Kotoko, but they failed to meet his $500,000 asking price and as a result of that ditched them for big money spenders Lego Cities.

The 34-year-old last featured in the Ghana Premier League in 2003 with Liberty Professionals and he bagged 10 goals in the campaign, but he left for Udinese before the end of the season.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League kicks off on 14th November, 2020.

Asamoah Gyan last played competitive football for Indian topflight side NorthEast United in January, 2020.

Gyan has had a great career at club level, having featured for Liberty Professionals, Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, Al Ahly, Kayserispor and NorthEast United.

At international level he is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals and also Africa’s greatest scorer at the FIFA World Cup with six goals.

He has represented Ghana in three FIFA World Cups: 2006, 2010 and 2014.

Gyan was a member of the Black Stars team during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), which Ghana exited the competition in the round of 16. However, he was used as a substitute throughout the competition.

He is yet to be handed a national team call-up since the 2019 continent’s showpiece.