Ghanaian politician Kennedy Agyapong who was a guest on YFM’s Leaderboard series disclosed that Azumah Nelson helped him to purchase his first house in Ghana.

READ MORE: I made 1 million dollars at the age of 23- Azumah Nelson

The former WBC featherweight and the super featherweight champion has confirmed that he helped the Member of Parliament for Assin Central to acquire his first house in Ghana.

‘’I remember this; he is not the first person I have helped. Whatever I can do to make you happy, I will gladly do it. I will do my best to put a smile on your face’’ Azumah Nelson told from YFM

This is what Kennedy Agyapong said in his 1st May, interview with Rev. Erskine on the YLeaderboard series.

‘’Azumah came to fight, there was a liquor store on the 114 Lennox avenue. It’s called ‘Fred Wines and liquor’, it was for a Ghanaian. Most of the taxi drivers park there and rest when we are in Harlem. I went there and saw Azumah Nelson and his boss Mr. Asa and we started talking. I said to him I have money for my mother, they have thrown them from their house and I don’t know how to get money to them.

“The man looked at me and my age when I said I had saved up twenty-four thousand dollars ($ 24,000). I gave him sixteen thousand dollars ($16,000) initially. When you get to the ambassadorial enclave, the first street from that junction where you make a right turn to A&C mall, I connected water and electricity in 1998.

“That was where Azumah Nelson’s manager bought a house for my parents. He was very sincere and honest, it was a boys’ quarters, he got it for twenty-four thousand dollars ($ 24,000) because I told him I saved that amount and I sent him the remaining eight thousand ($8,000). I bought my first house in Ghana on April 17th, 1988’’ Kennedy Agyapong narrated.

READ MORE: The journey of Asamoah Gyan, Ghana's football legend who inked his name in world history

Azumah Nelson reigned for over a decade world champion in the WBC featherweight and super featherweight division.