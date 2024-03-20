I hope to buy Chelsea or Man United - Nana Kwame Bediako

During a recent interview on Nhyira FM, where football in Ghana took center stage, Bediako articulated his vision for the sport, intertwining it with his broader goals of African empowerment.

Beyond acquiring a football club, his aspirations extend to demonstrating the influence and power of Africans on the global stage.

Bediako emphasized his desire to make a significant investment in English football and catalyze change in African football infrastructure.

ADVERTISEMENT

He affirmed that the establishment of an African Champions League, mirroring the esteemed tournament in Europe, is central to his vision.

Pulse Ghana

He advocates for the development of robust domestic leagues across Africa, positioning them as competitive forces in the international arena.

"As I sit here, I hope to raise money to buy Chelsea at the blind side of the public or buy Manchester United and show the white man that the Black man is also powerful.

"I would like to invest and have an African Champions League just like what pertains in Europe," he stated.

ADVERTISEMENT