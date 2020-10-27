Awuley Quaye Jnr was a key member of the Black Starlets team that finished runners-up in the 1997 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Africans and Ghanaians for that matter over the years have been accused of age-cheating in under age competitions.

Awuley Quaye Jnr who played for Ghana at both U-17 and U-20 levels has revealed that he was involved in age cheating in order to be eligible to represent Ghana at the U-17 level.

"Five years of my age was taken off, I was around 21 when I was playing U17 World Cup in 1997 even though I entered the tournament with age 16," he said on Max FM.

He admitted that age cheating in football is real, adding that the phenomenon has several disadvantages and urged players to desist from the act.

"Sometimes we don't say these things because it could have an effect on our careers. Age cheating isn't good but conditions push players to do so. I was in Belgium at age 17 and the whites treated me like an 11-year-old," the player said.

Quaye Jr played for seven clubs in a career which lasted 13 years. He played for the likes of Hearts of Oak, CS Sfaxien, Zamalek and Malaga.