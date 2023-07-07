I still feel bad that Laryea Kingston didn’t get to play at the World Cup – Appiah

Kingston was dropped from Ghana’s squad for the 2006 World Cup due to carrying suspension from the Africa Cup of Nations which he had played months earlier before the Mundial.

In the 2010 edition, where the Black Stars were set to compete in the World Cup for the second time, the winger was once again not part of the final squad.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Stephen Appiah said: “We were naive [in 20006] about the rules…England took Rooney to the World Cup despite him being on suspension. If we had that knowledge in 2006, we would have pleaded with the GFA to add Laryea to the team because it was two games,”.

“I am [pained] because Laryea was one of the players that when I look back, even though we played at the World Cup in 2006 and 2010, it looks as if we were not complete.

“Not because of his football but he should have been there because of his sacrifices. He was part of those who sacrificed. To date, I still feel bad.”