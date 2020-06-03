Bashiru Gambo played for the Black Stars from 2000 to 2003, making 8 appearances in the process.

He has indicated that he voluntarily retired from international football due to corruption in the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

“Due to my performance at club level, I got friends from Nigeria. Yakubu Aiyegbeni was my closest friend then so during the tournament I decided to pass the night at his place and it was through him that I realized the FA was using them for their personal gains,” he revealed.

“Whiles in the room I had some conversations with Yakubu. I told him their governor has given the FA $70,000 as participation fee. As soon as I said that, he made it known that the governor gave Ghana $700,000 which means the players were fooled,” Gambo added.

“After that unscrupulous behavior on the part of the FA, when I got to my club in Germany, I wrote letters to Alhaji Jawula, Oheneba Charles and E.T Mensah that they shouldn’t hand me a call up again. So I personally quit the national team because of lack of transparency,” he concluded.

Gambo was a member of the Black Starlets team that won the FIFA U-17 World Cup at Equador and also represented Ghana in the 1997 FIFA U-20 World Cup held in Nigeria.

He had much prospects and was signed by Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga, but he struggled to break into their first team- he featured just 8 games for the team A of the Bundesliga giants.