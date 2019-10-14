Asamoah Gyan joined NorthEast United from Kayserispor this season after his deal with Turkish side Kayserispor expired.

READ MORE: Video: Black Stars have lost last four penalty shootouts in Cup finals

Last week he announced his presence by hitting the back of the net when his new side held the India national football team to a 1-1 draw in a friendly.

Gyan has said that he is still hungry for success at age 33

“I am here to win trophies and not for personal glories, so I’ll try to give my all for NEUFC.” Gyan told his club’s media on his aspirations.

Gyan, 33, has previously featured for clubs namely Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shaghai SIPG, Al Alli Dubai as well as Kayserispor.