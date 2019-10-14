The Black Stars have lost almost all the shootout in major tournaments against their opponents aside the finals, which is our focus in this exercise.

Some of the notable non-final games that the Black Stars lost on penalties worth mentioning are defeat to Uruguay in the 2010 world Cup quarter finals and loss to Burkina Faso and Tunisia in the semi-finals and round of 16 of the 2013 and the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), respectively.

The first penalty shoot-out in the World Cup was on 9 January 1977, in the first round of African qualifying, when Tunisia beat Morocco. The first shoot-out in the finals tournament was in 1982, when West Germany beat France in the semifinal.

Ghana made history by becoming the first country in Africa to win a penalty shootout in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 1982.

The Black Stars after a one all draw against host Libya, stunned the North Africans 7-6 in the resultant shootout to win the Africa Cup of Nations for the fourth time.

Ghana again won the final of the 1984 WAFU Championship via penalty shootout when they defeated Togo 4-3 after the game had ended 1-1 with John Bannerman scoring for the Black Stars.

Ghana have however been at the receiving end of penalty shootouts in cup finals since their victory in Libya.

The Black Stars (A and B) have won just one of the last five penalty shootouts in a final in tournaments.

1992 Africa Cup of Nations against Ivory Coast

The first of the four came against Ivory Coast in 1992 when Senegal hosted the rest of Africa.

High flying Black Stars set a date with the Elephants of Ivory Coast after edging out Nigeria in the semi-finals.

However, with their skipper and talisman Abedi Pele not in the final due to suspension, Ghana were held to a goalless draw by a gallant Ivory Coast side.

Penalty shootout was evoked after both teams failed to find the back of the net.

The West African neigbours were engaged in a marathon shootout since each side was determined to lift the trophy. The first set of the shootout failed to produce a winner and the shootout entered into another set.

Isaac Asare wasted the first kick of the game but it became even after Joel Tiehi also failed to score for Ivory Coast.

Tony Baffoe who captained Ghana in the absence of the Abedi Pele became the villain when he saw his kick saved by Gouamene. He had scored Ghana’s first kick but he couldn’t repeat it.

Ghana failed to win their fifth Africa Cup of Nations title.

2014 African Nations Championship (CHAN)

Maxwell Konadu guided the Black Stars B (domestic based) to the final of the African Nations Championship (CHAN) in 2014, but they stubbled in the final against hosts Libya in a dramatic fashion.

Both sides settled for a 0-0 draw after extra-time and Libya claimed victory in sudden death of the exercise.

Libya claimed their first senior African title with a 4-3 penalty shoot-out win over Ghana in Cape Town.

The African Nations Championship final had finished 0-0 after 90 minutes before Joshua Tijani missed the crucial spot-kick to give Libya victory.

Ghana's Abdul Mohamed had the best chance to win the match in extra-time but put his shot wide.

Both goalkeepers then saved two penalties each in the shoot-out before Tijani missed the target.

It was originally intended that Libya would be the hosts of the tournament, but the civil unrest in the country meant that the event ended up taking place in South Africa instead.

In the final, a heavy schedule took its toll on both teams.

After a run of six games in the space of 20 days, including extra-time in each of Wednesday's semi finals, they struggled to create any clear-cut scoring chances in the regular 90 minutes.

Both sides spurned good chances to break the deadlock in the second period of extra time. First Mohamed saw his shot roll tantalisingly past the right upright and a few minutes later Libya's Abdelsalam Omar, unmarked in the six-yard box, had his header well saved from point blank range by Ghana goalkeeper Stephen Adams.

Given the history of past matches between these two countries, extra time came as no surprise.

Their previous two meetings in the group stages of this year's competition and the 2009 event ended in 1-1 draws, while Ghana won the penalty shoot-out in the 1982 Africa Cup of Nations final after the teams finished level at 1-1 after extra time.

In the day's third-placed play-off, Nigeria beat Zimbabwe 1-0 thanks to Christian Chinonso Obiozor's late goal.

2015 Africa Cup of Nations (CHAN)

The Black Stars failed to avenge the loss they experienced in the hands of Ivory Coast in the final of the 1992 Africa Cup of Nations on penalty shootout as the Elephants added the dose on their West African neigbours in AFCON 2015 final.

Ghana threw away two advantage they had in the shootout, after they scored their first two kicks, while the Ivorians also wasted their first two and in the end lost the shootout 9-8.

Goalkeeper Boubacar Barry saved and scored the crucial spot-kicks that handed Ivory Coast a dramatic 9-8 penalty shootout win over Ghana in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

Barry, who appeared to cramp up during the shootout, denied fellow keeper Brimah Razak - one of five efforts missed - before slotting in the winner.

Victory gave the Ivorians their second title, in a repeat of the 1992 final.

That year, Ivory Coast won 11-10 on penalties also after a goalless draw.

It had looked like the Black Stars might end their 33-year wait for a fifth Cup of Nations title when Ivory Coast missed their first two spot-kicks - Manchester City's new signing Wilfried Bony hitting the crossbar and substitute Junior Tallo dragging wide with his first touch of the game.

But Afriyie Acquah and Frank Acheampong failed with their efforts for Ghana and the sides were back on level terms.

After every outfield player had taken his turn, Barry - who had annoyed some of the Ghana players by going down with cramp - brilliantly saved keeper Razak's effort. He then kept his composure to slot home before being mobbed by his team-mates.

Defeat was perhaps a little harsh on Ghana, who had the better of the chances in the scoreless 120 minutes that preceded the shootout and twice hit the woodwork.

2019 WAFU Championship

Ghana on Sunday lost their fourth consecutive final at the senior team level on penalties after they lost 3-1 on penalties to hosts Senegal at the Stade Lat Dior in the final of the 2019 WAFU Championship.

The host and win mantra of the biennial competition continued as the Lions of Teranga roared loudest on penalty shootout against Ghana – who lost a cup final on penalty shootout for the umpteenth time.

The teams were tied 1-1 after extra-time, where the pair of goals was scored after 90 minutes of cagey football.

Senegal broke the deadlock after 108 minutes through Youssouph Badji but after just three minutes the Black Stars B were level.

Hearts of Oak striker Joseph Esso smashed home on a half volley from inside the box to send the tense finale to the penalty shootouts.

The Black Stars missed three out of the first four with the Senegalese converting all three to complete a host and win.

Substitute, Appiah MacCarthy was the only player from the Black Stars B who netted from his spot-kick, as Augustine Okrah, Fatawu Mohammed and Justice Blay all missed their kicks.

Senegal have now won their first ever WAFU Cup of Nations tournament.