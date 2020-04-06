A debate on Twitter has been trending since last week as to who was a better player between Charles Taylor and Bernard Dong Bortey during their playing days.

Bortey, 37 believes he was a better player than his former Hearts of Oak teammate.

"I'm better than Charles Taylor," he told Sikka Sports.

"You don't need to brag on radio when you believe you are better than me. People should judge your performance on the pitch. Stephen Appiah is even afraid of me, he knows I’m a wizard in football," he added.

The mercurial midfielder played for Hearts of Oak won the CAF Champions, CAF Super Cup, five league titles and the FA Cup, before joining rivals Asante Kotoko in 2003 in a controversial manner.

Dong Bortey who joined Hearts of Oak from Ghapoha in 2001 won four league titles and the CAF Confederation Cup, before joining Aduana Stars in 2010.

Interestingly both Charles Taylor and Dong Bortey won joint top scorer in the Ghana Premier League in 2002, scoring 18 goals.