Boateng, 31 has played for some of the finest teams in the world namely AC Milan and Barcelona FC.

He believes these teams wouldn’t have sought for his signature if he hadn’t matured as a person by changing some of his old ways.

KP Boateng has shared that he was ruined because he became rich at a younger age.

"When I was young I was crazy. At 18, in my neighborhood, I was the boss because I had money. Then I had a kid and you see that if you don't mature you can't play for teams like Milan or Barça,” he said.

They don't choose you. You can play well but if your head doesn't work you can play for these teams. I had to change my attitude and character."

Kevin-Prince made a shocking loan move from Sassuolo to Barcelona FC. He will be with the Catalans till the end of the season, with the option of a permanent deal.

The Ghanaian has over played for clubs such as Hertha Berlin, Tottenham, Portsmouth, AC Milan, Schalke 04, Las Palmas, Eintracht Frankfurt and Sassuolo.