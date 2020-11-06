He explained Asante Kotoko need the desired results whether they play their home matches in Accra or in Kumasi and as a legend of the club he will do his bit to help them with juju.

There is the perception that most Ghanaian clubs and players use juju to play crucial games.

READ MORE: Official song for 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League released (video)

Sarfo Gyamfi, a former Asante Kotoko player is always not ashamed of disclosing his involvement in the use of juju.

In 1989 Gyamfi stubbed the then head of state Jerry John Rawlings when he was inspecting players ahead of a crucial anniversary cum league game between Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak: He refused to exchange handshakes with Rawlings because according to Gyamfi a juju man had told him the Porcupine Warriors would lose if all the starting XI greet Rawling, so he volunteered to break the protocol.

Despite playing in Europe after his Kotoko spell, 'Black President' as he was affectionately called still holds on to his superstitious belief and he has extended a helping hand to his former side prior to the start of the season.

Speaking in an interview on matters concerning the club, the retired footballer said, “I am going to help Kotoko in any way that I can. I will continue to do the juju for them if that is what will help them to win. I will do it anywhere for the team. Whether they play in Kumasi or Accra”, Sarfo Gyamfi told Happy FM.

Meanwhile, Asante Kotoko have been very busy in the transfer market for the 2020/2021 season, having signed notable names such as Latif Anabilla, Razak Abalora, Muniru Muntari, etc.

However, they missed out on what would have been their biggest signing of the season, after Ghana’s all-time top scorer Asamoah Gyan who had been linked to the club during a greater portion of the transfer window opted for Legon Cities, because the Kumasi giants couldn’t pay his asking price of $500,000.

The 23 times champions of Ghana last won the Ghana Premier League in the 2013/2014 season when Masud Didi Dramani guided them to a historic double of league and FA Cup.

It should be noted that the Ghana Premier League (GPL) has failed to reach its logical conclusion in the past two years: It was abrogated in 2018 as a result of the Anas Number 12 expose’ that discovered several rots in Ghana football and the 2019/2020 the GPL was cancelled as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Aduana Stars who won the 2017 Ghana Premier League are still the defending champions ahead of a new season.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League which kicks off on Saturday 14th November, 2020 was launched by the Ghana Football Association at a short ceremony on Thursday 5th November, 2020.

The President of the Ghana Football Association announced that the winners of the Ghanaian topflight league will receive GHC 250,000, while the runners take home GHC 150,000, with the third-place team getting GHC 80,000.