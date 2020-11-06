The Ghana Football Association (GFA) in a short ceremony on Thursday launched the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League.

One of the things that dominated the launch was the release of the official song for the upcoming Ghanaian topflight league.

The song titled ‘Our Own’ was written and composed by Ref Gee, a new kid on the block.

Meanwhile, the President of GFA Kurt E.S Okraku in his address revealed the increase in the cash prize for this season’s Ghanaian topflight league.

“The winner of this season's league takes home a trophy plus cash prize of GHC 250,000, 40 gold medals plus Ghc 10,000 worth of groceries from Melcom Shopping Center," he said.

“The runners up will receive GHC 150,000 plus groceries from Melcom Shopping Center and the third place will pocket GHC 80,000.”

Also in the area of television coverage, StarTimes, who are the official rights holder of the Ghana Premier League TV coverage have revealed that they will invest an amount of $1.5 million dollars for production and promotional purposes of the 2020/2021 season.

This was revealed by the Marketing Manager of StarTimes Ghana, Madam Akorfa Banson during the launch of the 2020-21 Ghana Football season.

According to her, the broadcasting giants will employ their unmatchable expertise to enhance coverage of the local game via digital TV and also on other available mediums.

Madam Akorfa Banson explained that a total sum of $1million will go into the production of live premier league games while $500,000 will go into promotional activities.

Coverage of the league she mentioned will be done with 8 standard HD cameras to cover various angles in a bid to give the viewer an exciting and quality experience.

The 2020/21 Ghana Premier League is set to kick off on 14 November with a top liner between Aduana Stars and Hearts of Oak at the Nana Agyeman Badu Park at Dormaa.

Ghanaian football-loving fans are missing domestic football after the 2019/2020 Ghana Premier League which kicked off to a good start was cancelled halfway as a result of the Coronavirus pandemic in March.

It would be recalled that the last time the Ghana Premier League had a champion was in the 2017 season and Aduana Stars won the title, so the Dormaa lads are still the title holders of the Ghanaian topflight league ahead of a new season.

The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League is expected to produce much thrills.

Fans are anxious to watch some of the quality players who have been signed by their idol clubs, especially all eyes will be on Ghana's top scorer Asamoah Gyan when the league resumes.

