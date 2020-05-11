It would be recalled that Goldfields which was later renamed Ashanti God made history when they played in the maiden edition of the CAF Champions League final in 1997. They, however, lost on penalties against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca after a 1-1 draw in the home and away fixtures.

READ MORE: GPL all-time XI:No Dong Bortey, Ishmael Addo in Oti Akenteng's team

Emmanuel Frimpong who was appointed two weeks ago to replace Frederick Acheampong after the latter resigned from his post as the CEO of the club says he is keen on restoring Ashanti Gold’s glory in Africa.

“The vision is to make Ashanti Gold one of the biggest clubs in Africa. As you already know Ashanti Gold is one of the biggest clubs in Ghana. We are trying to make it one of the biggest in Africa" Frimpong said.

“At the end of the day without the supporters coming to the stadium, they can’t motivate the players to give us good results. The players do need your motivation to give us good results"

He added that his administration will pay particular attention to youth development. He is keen on revisiting the project which has been abandoned for years.

“The most important thing is to groom a lot of young players and to get a lot of people to the stadium. And with us grooming a lot of players we have to start with the academy team," the 27-year-old outlines.

"There are a lot of players who want to go up there but they have no opportunity or chance to get to where they want to be. So, this is the time for these players to get to where they want to be by coming to AshGold or by joining the AshGold academy to get to the next level".