No extension for FA presidency to serve personal agendas– Former GFA boss vows to resist attempts

Speculation has been growing within the Football Association about the possibility of amending the GFA statues to allow for a three-term presidency. Should this change be implemented, current FA president Kurt Okraku could seek a third term, potentially extending his leadership until 2027.

However, Nyaho-Tamakloe has vowed to resist any efforts to alter the existing two-term limit. Speaking to *Graphic Sports*, he asserted his commitment to upholding the structure he helped create.

"I was the architect of the two-term limit for the FA presidency, and I will not allow anyone to dismantle the statute for personal gain," he stated. "After the sacrifices I made to ensure that the position is based on merit through elections, I will not stand by while others attempt to tamper with it."

Nyaho-Tamakloe also voiced his concerns over corruption, noting that extending the term could further exacerbate it. "In Ghana, positions tend to corrupt individuals, and when tenure is extended, corruption worsens," he remarked.

Concluding his remarks, Nyaho-Tamakloe underscored his determination to defend the two-term policy. "If there is any attempt to alter the tenure, I will fight it with all my strength. It was my recommendation that led the FA to adopt this policy, and I intend to uphold it."

GFA boss under fire

Kurt E.S. Okraku, the President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), faces increasing pressure from stakeholders within Ghanaian football, who are calling for his resignation. The calls come in response to a series of disappointing performances by the national teams, which have sparked criticism over his leadership.

