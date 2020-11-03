The former Sunderland forward joined Ghana Premier League (GPL) side Legon Cities on transfer deadline day.

Gyan’s sensational deal with the Accra based side is worth $1 million for a four-year period which is a record in the annal of the Ghana Premier League in terms of a player’s personal terms

There are reports that the management of Legon Cities will replace Fatau Dauda with Asamoah Gyan as the captain of the club.

However, the former Ghana number one goalkeeper has stated that he will willingly relinquish the captain's armband to Asamoah Gyan.

“I will not hesitate to relinquish my captaincy to Asamoah Gyan. I don’t need management of Legon Cities to tell me that, he’s my senior and I need to give him that respect unless he doesn’t want it. I will give him the band anytime he’s on the pitch,” Fatau Dauda told Oyerepa FM.

Gyan captained Dauda at the Black Stars when they played together for the national team from 2012 to 2017.

It would be recalled that although Gyan played for the senior national team before Fatau Dauda, the latter started his career in the Ghana Premier League with Okwawu United in the late 1990s before the former made his debut GPL season in 2003.

Asamoah Gyan who started his career with Liberty Professionals, before joining Udinese, Modena, Rennes, Sunderland, Al Ain, Shanghai SIPG, etc is Ghana’s all-time top scorer with 51 goals.