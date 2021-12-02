I’d have played for Germany if I didn’t leave Bundesliga too early – Kevin-Prince Boateng

After almost a decade and a half away, Boateng returned to his boyhood club in June, having parted ways with Serie B side AC Monza.

Despite playing for Germany at youth level, the former AC Milan star pledged his allegiance to Ghana in 2010 and went on to feature at two World Cups with the Black Stars.

However, he believes leaving Hertha at a very young age may have cost him the chance to play for Germany.

"I was 20 years old, a regular - it was all good. I was at home, my family was here. I should have stayed here for another two or three years, then maybe I would have become a German national player,” Boateng told the club’s official website.

The 34-year-old also disclosed that he turned down a move to Premier League giants Manchester United some years ago.

According to him, the Red Devils came calling in 2013 but he rather opted for Bundesliga side Schalke.

“I had the opportunity to move to Manchester United. I chose Germany - you saw what happened to me at Schalke.