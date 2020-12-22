The news of the former goalkeeper's return to the Estadio Santiago Bernabeu was first reported by MARCA back on July 17, 2020.

"Iker Casillas is a Real Madrid legend who represents the values of our club and is the best goalkeeper in our history," a statement from Los Blancos read.

Casillas won a total of 19 trophies during his 25-year playing career at Real Madrid: three Champions Leagues, three Club World Cup trophies, five LaLiga Santander titles, two Copa del Rey trophies and four Supercopa de Espana titles.

Then, at Porto, the legendary goalkeeper was part of a team that won two league titles, as well as one Portuguese League Cup and one Portuguese Super Cup.

With the Spanish national team, Casillas made 167 appearances and lifted one World Cup, two European Championship trophies and one Under-20 World Cup title.

His sporting career and life away from football has seen the 39-year-old recognised with prestigious awards, such as the Prince of Asturias Sports Award, the Grand Cross of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit, the Gold Medal of the Royal Order of Sporting Merit and the Gold Medal of the Community of Madrid.

Real Madrid are proud to be welcoming home one of their great captains.

Credit: Marca