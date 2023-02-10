I’m very sad – Andre Ayew prays for Christian Atsu to be found

Earlier on Monday, it emerged that Atsu had been trapped in the rubble after the devastating earthquake in Turkey.

Atsu, who plays for Turkish side Hatayspor, had been trapped under the rubble together with the club’s sporting director Taner Savut.

However, after hours of searching for the duo, it was reported on Tuesday morning that the Ghanaian had finally been found alive and is receiving treatment at a hospital.

That news was shortlived as another update suggested the reports were false and that the footballer was still yet to be rescued.

Ayew said he was hoping and praying that Atsu would be found soon, adding that he’s been in contact with the family of his compatriot.

"I'm very sad, very down. There are no words to describe how we (Ghanaians) all feel about this situation. Personally, it's been difficult in the last few days because he is someone I'm close to,” Ayew told Sky Sports.

"As players, we have been trying to speak to each other, trying to get hold of the family to know what's happening because we are very sad about the situation and praying that he will be good and okay. The whole of Ghana is also praying for his safe return.”