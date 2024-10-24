In-form Semenyo wins Bournemouth's Player and Goal of the Month awards

His 39th-minute low strike in the 18-yard box after swerving the Southampton defense earned him the award.

The Black Stars player, who also won the club’s Player of the Month, has been in great form.

He averaged a goal contribution per game, contributing to three goals in the first three league games. Since then, he has increased his tally to three goals and one assist in the English top flight.

The 24-year-old scored his club’s first goal this campaign in the opening fixture against Nottingham Forest to salvage a point for the Cherries in a game that ended 1-1.

Bournemouth Premier League performance

Bournemouth are 11th on the Premier League log after amassing 11 points in eight games.

They have won three and lost three and shared the points twice.

The Cherries’ three league wins came against Everton and Southampton on matchdays three and six respectively. They shocked Arsenal with a 2-0 victory last weekend, a game which saw the Gunners reduced to 10 men when William Saliba was sent off half-hour into the match.

Liverpool and Chelsea handed Southampton their first two losses, and Leicester City defeated the Cherries by a lone goal to mark their league defeat.

The two draws came in their first two games against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle. Both matches ended 1-1.

Meanwhile, the Cherries will travel to Villa Park on Saturday, October 26, 2024, to face in-form Aston Villa.

