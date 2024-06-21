‘Star boy!’ - Inaki praises brother Nico Williams for shining in Spain’s win over Italy

The 21-year-old created the most chances (four) and completed the most dribbles (four), while also hitting the bar.

He was also a constant menace on the left wing, with his cross leading to the winner after Riccardo Calafiori turned the ball into his own net.

Nico was named the man of the match following his brilliant display and his big brother couldn’t hide his joy. In a post on social media, Inaki wrote: “Pure Cinema, Jr. Star boy.”

Nico also later revealed that Inaki sent him a message on his phone congratulating him on making the entire family proud.

“Yes, as soon as I entered the dressing room. First my colleagues applauded me, the truth is that I am very happy,” he said.

“And as soon as I picked up my phone from a message from him, he sent me a voice message and the truth is that he told me that I have taken the Williams surname around the world of football.”

The Williams brothers have Ghanaian parents, although Inaki chose to represent the Black Stars while Nico plays for Spain.