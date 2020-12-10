A statement on Inter Allies’ website read “We want to state emphatically that, the two parties agreed to end the relationship by mutual consent.

“We would like to thank Tony Lokko for his contribution and wish him all the best in his next chapter”.

Meanwhile Inter Allies next are preparing for their Ghana Premier League game against Bechem United on Saturday 12th December, 2020 at the Accra Sports Stadium on matchday five.

Inter Allies have won one, drawn one and lost two in four games played.

On matchday four they lost against King Faisal which was their last Ghana Premier League game.

This is what the Technical Director Henrik Lehm of the side said after the loss.

“I think they were better than us. The first 25 minutes in the first half, they played very good football and we were too far away from them,” he told the club’s website.

“But then I think we took over the end of the first half and we also created some chances and also a penalty in my eyes. And then the second half, you know, it was an equal game again, I think they took over.

“We were back a little bit too much. So, I’m very disappointed that we didn’t get a point today because it was only five minutes before time.

“And you know, the exit time here, you all saw what happened, you know, there’s nothing called extra time in Ghana because they were just laying down the last, there was no sportsmanship at all in the last five minutes and I think that’s very sad that we can’t just keep playing football.

“I think they played very good football. I think you know, as I said, they have another player to like to play football and they played well, but like us, they have problem scoring.

“So we saw two teams today. I know they scored a lot of goals before, but today they also miss some big chances.