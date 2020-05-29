Agyemang Badu played his first major competition in the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations, but he missed out on the 2010 FIFA World Cup after suffering an injury.

He also played in the 2012, 2013, 2015, 2017 Africa Cup of Nations and the 2014 FIFA World Cup and during the period that he featured for the Black Stars, had the chance to share the same dressing room with Michael Essien, Stephen Appiah and Sulley Muntari.

The Hellas Verona midfielder has indicated that it was a great honour sharing the same dressing room with the legendary Ghanaian players in question who are widely rated among the finest players to play for Ghana.

“Yes, it’s a religion, like in Italy. In countries like Cameroon, Egypt or Ghana football is very important. I was lucky enough to play many games in the national team, also winning an Under-20 World Cup.

“Then I shared the dressing room with great players such as Appiah, Essien, and Muntari.” he told mondoudinese.it

Badu has made 78 times appearances for Ghana scoring 11 goals.