Ivy Kolli: Ex-Black Princesses defender marries in colourful ceremony

Photos of the bride and groom looking radiant in their wedding attires have since gone viral on social media, with the football community wishing them a blessed union.

Ivy Kolli has played for Ghana at U17 World cup

Ivy was part of the Black Maidens team that reached the semi-finals of the U17 FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2012.

She later progressed to play for the Black Princesses before joining Ghana Women’s Premier League side Police Ladies.

This comes after Black Queens goalkeeper Nana Ama Asantewaa also tied the knot with Ghanaian coach Kofi Poku last month.

Asantewaa currently plays for Ghana Women’s Premier League side Police Ladies, while her husband is part of the technical team of Division Two side Accra Shooting Stars.

At a colourful ceremony in July, friends, family and loved ones gathered to witness the holy union of the in-love couple.

Asantewaa was a regular for Ghana’s women’s national team a few years ago and was even the Black Queens’ first-choice shot-stopper during the 2016 WAFCON.

She, however, later lost her position in the team to Patricia Mantey, who was Ghana’s first-choice goalkeeper at the 2018 WAFCON.

While she hasn’t received an invite to the Black Queens in recent years, she remains a key player for Police Ladies.