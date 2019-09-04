Prosecutors have been investigating the case which happened last year and charges were officially brought to court in February.

The case stalled, but a judge has ordered for it to continue as prosecutors look for more evidence.

Jerome Boateng’s representatives, however, believe the allegation of assault against their client are false and it emanated from a third party.

Senler herself is also being investigated for a separate incident of assault involving Boateng, so police are eager to try and find out as much as possible about what has transpired between the two. Jerome Boateng on the field is not doing well as well as he has been relegated to the bench.

Boateng, one time, the most reliable centre-back of Bayern Munich has gone down the pecking order at the Bavarian giants, following the arrival of Niko Kovac last season, preferring Niklas Sule and Met Hummels.

Although Hummels has joined Dortmund, the coach prefers new addition and club’s record signing Lucas Hernandez to Jerome Boateng.

Bayern president Uli Hoeness announced that the FIFA World Cup cum UEFA Champions league winning defender is on his way out of the club, but a deal with Juventus collapsed, failing to move when the transfer window shut on Monday.