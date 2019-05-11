John Antwi was on target once again as his Misr El- Mikassa side defeated Nogoom FC 2-1 to send the club to relegation on Friday night.

The Ghanaian striker scored 9 minutes after the break to earn all three points at the Fayoum Stadium.

Malagasy forward Paulin Voavy put the clearing side ahead in the 31st minute before Salah Amin pulled level on the stroke of half.

Antwi, who is having another fine season restored the home side's lean after the break.

The goal was Antwi's 11th of the season, taking El Makasa to 6th on the table.

With his experience in Egypt and his scoring prowess, emerging as the top scoring foreign import in the Egyptian league, Kwasi Appiah appears to have no option of dropping him out of his squad for the AFCON.