He explained that if the Black Stars forward can rob shoulders with Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League then nothing stops him from going higher in his football career.

Jordan Ayew has been in the form of his life this season, emerging as Crystal Palace top scorer with nine goals in the Premier League and being much involved in the total attacking play of Roy Hodgson’s charges.

During Crystal Palace awards gala held on Tuesday, the 28-year-old swooped three key awards namely Goal of the Season, Player of the Season and Top Scorer of the Season.

Sola Ayew who is also a former player believes Jordan Ayew can do better by reaching the pinnacle of his football career when he plays for a top-notch side.

“I expect Jordan Ayew to play for one of the top clubs in the world like Real Madrid and Barcelona. He is able to play against Chelsea and Manchester United in the Premier League so nothing stops him,” he told Takoradi based Spice FM.

“Most at times you will need people to support you to maintain your form which in the case of Jordan, there is the Ayew family.

“Every footballer needs 25% of link in his or her career. If Jordan can double this season’s statistics next season, nothing should stop him.

"If he had played for France this would not be a problem,” he added.