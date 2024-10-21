'I believe in myself, I have a lot more to offer' - Jordan Ayew

Ayew was the match-winner when the Foxes came from two goals down to record an impressive 3-2 victory over Southampton last Saturday.

The Ghana international came on in the second half and proved decisive, with his late goal securing Leicester the maximum points at St. Mary’s Stadium.

Jordan Ayew reacts to late winner

It was Ayew’s second goal for Steve Cooper’s side, having earlier netted in the EFL Cup against Tranmere Rovers, but his first in the Premier League for the Foxes.

Reacting to his match-winning strike against Southampton, the 33-year-old said he had a lot of belief in his abilites, adding that there was more to come from him.

“It was my natural instincts. As Premier League players, we need to improvise in certain situations, and that’s what I did. Sometimes you work on it in training, and it doesn’t happen in the game, but this time, it worked,” Ayew said after the game.

“It was a special moment because it’s my first goal for the club in the league. I believe in myself, and I believe in my abilities. I know I can bring a lot to the team.”