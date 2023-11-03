Jordan Ayew is one of the most reliable players we have – Roy Hodgson

"He certainly is one of the most reliable and consistent players that we have. You can always rely upon him to give you 100% both in his attacking play and his defending play,” Hodgson said.

“As players often do, as they get older and more experienced, they bring further aspects to their game which makes them better still.

"He's had a really good start to the season, Jordan, and if we can keep him going for 38 games we'll be very happy."

Ayew recently signed a new contract at Crystal Palace that will see him stay at the club until the summer of 2025.

The 32-year-old has been with the Eagles since 2018 and has developed to become an important member of the team.

Ayew has also made a great start to the 2023/24 season, where he has contributed a goal and three assists in all competitions thus far.

“Jordan Ayew has signed a new contract extension with Crystal Palace, committing his future to the club until June 2025,” the statement said.

Reacting to his contract extension, Ayew described Crystal Palace as his home and said he feels immense pride anytime he wears the club’s jersey.

“It feels great. I think everyone knows how much I love this club. I feel immense pride every time I put on the Palace shirt; this club is my home, and signing a new contract shows that.

"Everything about Crystal Palace is special – the fans especially. They are our 12th man. There isn't a fanbase as passionate and supportive as ours in the league; you are always with us from the first minute until the end,” he added.