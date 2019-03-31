Having risen through the ranks at Olympic Marseille and making a big name in youth competitions in France, Jordan became a hot cake for both Ghana and France.

The third son of the great Abedi Ayew Pele was eligible to play for France but the striker opted to represent the country of his father.

Nine years after making the bold call, Jordan says he has no regret rejecting the 2-time World Cup winners for the four-time Africa Cup champions.

He noted that having spent the early years of his childhood in Ghana, he felt more connected to the country than France where he only went to realize his dream of playing professional football.

Nine years, 52 games and 14 goals after settling deciding to play for Ghana, Jordan has told GhanaWeb’s Sports Editor Daniel Oduro that it remains one of the best decisions of his career.

“I was really close. Because I started young at Marseille so I was really close to with the under-23 then the call up came. But in my mind I knew that I couldn’t play for France because even though I went there when I was 14, all my friends were in Ghana. So I couldn’t see myself playing for France, to be honest. You know in life sometimes we make decisions because of footballing reasons but I’m proud to be a Ghanaian and I’m proud to play for Ghana”. My decision, I don’t regret anything because that’s one thing I’m excited about.

He also revealed the Ayew brothers have a close relationship with their parents and spend a lot of time with them when they are in the country.