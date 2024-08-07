ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Sports  >  Football

Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback ahead of Premier League start

Emmanuel Ayamga

Kamaldeen Sulemana is set to miss the early weeks of Southampton’s Premier League campaign after being ruled out through injury.

Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback ahead of Premier League start
Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback ahead of Premier League start

The 22-year-old will not be available for the next three weeks after suffering an ankle knock in last week’s pre-season friendly against Oxford United.

Recommended articles

Sulemana was substituted in the first half after he collided with an opposition player and was replaced by Sam Edozie.

Southampton boss Russell Martin had hoped that the winger’s injury wasn’t too serious but has now confirmed that he will be out for the next three weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means the Ghana international will miss the Saints’ upcoming pre-season matches against Lazio and Getafe, as well as their opening Premier League game against Newcastle United.

"Kamaldeen will be out for three weeks,” Martin said after Southampton’s 1-0 win over Millwall last Saturday.

Sulemana joined Southampton in February 2023 for a €25 million fee, becoming the club’s record signing.

‘World class’ Kamaldeen Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr - Tom Vernon
‘World class’ Kamaldeen Sulemana is as talented as Vinicius Jr - Tom Vernon Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

He has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 appearances in the Championship last season while contributing three assists as the Saints won promotion to the Premier League.

Russell’s side recorded a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship playoff final in May, which sealed their return to the English top flight.

Adam Amstrong’s 24th-minute strike was enough to win the game for Southampton and confirm their promotion just a year after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Sulemana was an unused substitute throughout the 90 minutes but his teammates were still able to get the job done.

The former Rennes forward was also invited for Ghana’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic (CAR) in June and started against the latter.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Derek Boateng says God saved him from investing in Menzgold

‘NAM1 is my neighbour’ – Derek Boateng says God saved him from investing in Menzgold

Fatawu Ganiwu: Chelsea take Ghanaian teenager on trial

Fatawu Ganiwu: Chelsea take Ghanaian teenager on trial

Asamoah Gyan begs Fadda Dickson to forgive Funny Face

‘I plead for him’ – Asamoah Gyan begs Fadda Dickson to forgive Funny Face

Mohammed Nurudeen: Defender leaves Kotoko to pursue nursing career

Mohammed Nurudeen: Defender leaves Kotoko to pursue nursing career