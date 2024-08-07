Kamaldeen Sulemana suffers injury setback ahead of Premier League start

Sulemana was substituted in the first half after he collided with an opposition player and was replaced by Sam Edozie.

Southampton boss Russell Martin had hoped that the winger’s injury wasn’t too serious but has now confirmed that he will be out for the next three weeks.

Kamaldeen Sulemana to miss Southampton vs Newcastle Premier League opener

This means the Ghana international will miss the Saints’ upcoming pre-season matches against Lazio and Getafe, as well as their opening Premier League game against Newcastle United.

"Kamaldeen will be out for three weeks,” Martin said after Southampton’s 1-0 win over Millwall last Saturday.

Sulemana joined Southampton in February 2023 for a €25 million fee, becoming the club’s record signing.

He has been blighted by injuries in recent months but still managed 25 appearances in the Championship last season while contributing three assists as the Saints won promotion to the Premier League.

Russell’s side recorded a 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Championship playoff final in May, which sealed their return to the English top flight.

Adam Amstrong’s 24th-minute strike was enough to win the game for Southampton and confirm their promotion just a year after they were relegated from the Premier League.

Sulemana was an unused substitute throughout the 90 minutes but his teammates were still able to get the job done.