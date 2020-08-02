Kantanka Automobile company which is a Ghanaian owned has over the years been producing large and luxurious cars.

Despite, receiving much plaudits from a section of Ghanaians for their technological advancement, they have been criticised for producing vehicles which are too expensive for the average Ghanaian to afford.

The CEO of the Katanka Automobile Limited Kwadwo Safo Jnr in a tweet has hinted that his company has started the production smaller cars cars to meet the meet the needs of many Ghanaians.

He has shared a photo of what appears to be an assembly plant for small vehicles with the caption: “Can you tell me what you see in this picture???”

The new strategy by Kantanka Automobile comes after German car-maker, Volkswagen last month unveiled new vehicles it has assembled at its assembly plant in Ghana