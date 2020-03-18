The NBA indefinitely suspended the season last week after Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert tested positive in Oklahoma City.

The names of the three other teammates of Durant who have contracted the virus were not made public, but the star player of the team spoke about his condition with Shams Charania of The Athletic

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant told the Athletic. He added that he is feeling OK.

Gobert, the first player known to have tested positive, has faced backlash for making light of the epidemic in the days leading up to finding out he had Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. The N.B.A. has also been criticized for allowing multiple games to be played while the coronavirus was spreading across the United States.

Gobert apologized the day after the N.B.A. season was postponed, saying “I was careless and make no excuse.”

Durant has missed all of this season because of an Achilles’ injury he sustained in last year’s N.B.A. finals as a member of the Golden State Warriors. Even if the N.B.A. comes back months from now, it is “not very realistic” for Durant to play, his business partner, Rich Kleiman, told ESPN this week.