Boateng, 31 joined FC Barcelona from FC Sassuolo in a shocking six months loan deal, with the option of an extension by the end of the season.

His transfer has caused much stir on social media and several Ghanaians have expressed their delight over Kevin-Prince Boateng’s historic move to Barcelona as the first player from the West African country to play for the Catalans.

The former AC Milan forward who was unveiled and presented to the Barcelona fans on Tuesday received a brand-new Audi saloon car from the automobile industry who are one of the sponsors of the club.

The 31-year-old played 63 minutes on his debut for the club on Wednesday during their 2-0 first leg Copa Del Rey defeat to Sevilla at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan Stadium.

Kevin-Prince was signed as a backup for Uruguayan striker Louis Suarez.