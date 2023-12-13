Kevin-Prince Boateng takes to coaching after retirement from football

The Baller League, according to Fabrizio is an initiative from German footballer, Matt Hummels who was Kevin-Prince Boateng’s teammate at the German youth level.

“Kevin Prince Boateng is ready for a new chapter after retiring - as he's expected to start in 2024 as new team manager in Mats Hummels' Baller League. His career will turn into a new experience soon,” he said.

Boateng who last played for Hertha Berlin retired from football at the age of 35.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former Black Stars player announced his retirement on Instagram.

"I LOVE YOU. But that’s a WRAP for me ???? Thank you FOOTBALL for everything ‼️," Kevin-Prince Boateng wrote as he accompanied it with a video.

Earlier this year, Kevin-Prince Boateng confessed that his attitude would have been an impediment for him to get into the German national team.

He explained that he would not have always obeyed the instructions of the coach, insisting he didn’t see himself there.

Pulse Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

“I played for Germany to the U-21 level so it was destined I was going to play for the Germany national team but I didn’t see myself there because I’m a guy who says what he thinks and won’t always do what the coaches tell me to do,” Boateng said on the Vibe with Five podcast.

“Maybe he says ‘play left’ and I will play right because I think it is the better option because of my mentality, so I didn’t see myself there.

“And they didn’t see, talent-wise, no doubt, but character-wise, I wasn’t good for the German team. With this back and forth with Germany, our relationship wasn’t good.

“I didn’t want to go and maybe get the chance to play for the German national team and things go South again and the whole country will hate me, so I said I will take the road and play for my black and make them proud,” he added.