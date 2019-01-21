The son of a Ghanaian and a German, and the older brother of Bayern centre-back, Jérôme Boateng, the 31-year-old forward was an international in Germany's lower categories until he achieved dual German-Ghanaian nationality in 2010.

Playing for Ghana has allowed him to participate in two World Cups - South Africa 2010 and Brazil 2014 - where he faced his brother.

The first match ended 0-1 in favour of the German team, while in 2014 the match ended with a heroic 2-2 draw.

Formed in Hertha Berlin's junior sides - a team with which he debuted in the Bundesliga -, Boateng has played in four of the five major European leagues wearing the shirts of Tottenham, Portsmouth, Milan, Schalke, Eintracht Frankfurt, Las Palmas and Sassuolo, the team from which he arrives to Barcelona.

Boateng becomes the 14th African footballer to wear the Barcelona shirt.

culled from fcbarcelona.com