READ MORE: Great Olympics beat Hearts of Oak 0-2 to earn first league win in 17 years

General stats

There have been 63 victories and 36 draws.

The season has seen 49 home wins and 14 away wins

There have been 99 first-half goals

A total of 132 goals have been registered in the second half

Home teams have netted 149 goals, while away clubs have recorded 82 goals

There have been two own goals

A total of 16 red cards have been flashed

There have been 49 clean sheets after matchday 11

A total of 41 penalties have been awarded, while 37 of them have been converted, with four kicks being thrown away.

The highest-scoring game is WAFA’s 5-4 win over Medeama

The finest comeback was staged by King Faisal when they came from 3-goal deficit to beat Berekum Chelsea 4-3 on matchday 11.

The biggest wins were chalked by Hearts of Oak and WAFA: Hearts 6-1 Bechem United; WAFA 5-0 Liberty Professionals.

Clubs

Karela are the league leaders with 21 points

Ashanti Gold and WAFA have scored the highest number of goals- 20

King Faisal have the worst defence, having conceded 21 goals.

Inter Allies have scored the least number of goals: 4

Asante Kotoko have the best defence in the league thus far, having conceded 6 goals.

WAFA have scored the highest number of home goals: 18

The club with the least number of away goals is Inter Allies: 1

Elmina Sharks remain the only side to have scored in every single away game

Asante Kotoko are the only side without an away defeat this season.

Bechem United have been awarded the highest number of penalty kicks: 6.

Legon Cities and Dwarfs have the worst disciplinary record, having had a player sent off on three occasions each.

Players

Salifu Ibrahim of Eleven Wonders is the player with the most Man of the Match awards

Diawisie Taylor of Karela is the leading top scorer with nine goals

Razak Issah of Dwarfs is the only goalkeeper to have found the back of the net this season

The two players to have scored an own goal are Wadudu Yakubu of Faisal and Isaac Kwain of Aduana

A total of 112 players have appeared on the scoring sheets.

Razak Abalora is the goalkeeper with most clean sheets: 4