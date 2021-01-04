Matchday seven produced plenty of thrills across eight league centres. Accra Hearts of Oak were the most sensational side as they scored six goals past Bechem United who were undefeated prior to the game, with the Hunters pulling just a goal back.

Below are the vital stats that emerged from matchday seven

Hearts of Oak following a 6-1 win over Bechem United have emerged as the first club to score six or more goals this season.

The Phobians ended Bechem United’s unbeaten run. This means all the cubs have tasted at least one defeat in the league after matchday 7.

Hearts of Oak have won their last five home league games against Bechem United.

The 6-1 loss is the worst defeat suffered by a side this season.

The defeat is Bechem United's worst loss in the Ghana Premier League

It should be noted that Aduana Stars defeated Inter Allies 6-0 in 2018, whereas WAFA thrashed AshGold 6-1 in 2019-20 season, but the results don't count because these seasons were truncated.

The last time a side scored six goals in the Ghana Premier League was October 2017: Wa All Stars (Now Legon Cities) 6-1 Bolga All Stars

Inter Allies have won their first game since beating Hearts of Oak on matchday 3.

Prior to this game Bechem United had conceded just 3 goals from six games.

Aduana Stars have dominated Gt. Olympics in their league clashes: The 2-1 win against the Accra side means Aduana have won 5 of their 7 clashes, having drawn 1 and lost 1 against the two times champions of Ghana.

At home, Aduana have won 3 and drawn 1 against the Wonder club.

WAFA managed to beat Medeama for the first time in 6 games.

Tarkwa lads had won 3 and drawn 2 without a defeat.

WAFA defeated Medeama in a 9-goal thriller: This is the highest-scoring game in the GPL, since the 2010-11 season.

The last game to witness more goals than this was when Heart of Lions defeated Hearts of Oak 5-6 in the 2019-2010 season.

Legon Cities are still the only side without a win this season.

It is the Royals worst start to the league since making their debut in the 2007-2008 season.

This is the first time they have played 7 games without a win.

Daniel Agbloe of WAFA scored four goals as WAFA defeated Medeama to emerge as the first player to hit a hat-trick this season

Matchday 7 has already produced 30 goals, with a game yet to be played. It is the highest number of goals on a matchday this season and in the history of the GPL since its inception in the 1993-1994 season.

Three red cards were flashed on matchday 7: It has equalled matchday 2 as the match days with the highest number of res cards.

Below are the results and scorers on matchday 7

Friday 1st January, 2021

King Faisal 1-1 Dreams FC

Scorers: Kwadwo Frimpong 31’/OG Wadudu Yakubu 69’

Saturday 2nd January, 2021

Hearts of Oak 6-1 Bechem United FC

Scorers: Manaf 53’ Aidoo 68’ 73’ Botchway 83’ Lawali 88’, Afutu 93’/Prince Adu Kwabena

Sunday 3rd January, 2021

WAFA SC 5-4 Medeama SC

Scorers: Scorers: Daniel Lomotey 6, 37, 45, 84, Godwin Agbevor 31/Abass Mohammed 61, Rashid Nortey 68, 72, Justice Blay 87

Liberty 1-0 Legon Cities

Abraham Wayo 81

Inter Allies 1-0 Eleven Wonders

Scorer: Alex Aso 56

AshantiGold SC 2-1 Chelsea

Scorers: Appiah McCarthy 22, Hans Kwofie 40/Augustine Henneh 9

Aduana Stars 2-1 Olympics

Scorers: Flavien Jean Kongaza 56, Yahaya Mohammed/Maxwell Quaye 51

Karela 2-1 Elmina Sharks

Scorers: Richard Berko 24, Kwame Boateng 84, Diawisie Taylor 91 (pen)/James Bissue 14