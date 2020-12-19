Both sides will enter into this fixture on the back of a defeat in their immediate past fixtures: Hearts suffered a 2-0 defeat to Aduana while King Faisal were mesmerised 5-1 by Ashanti Gold in their outstanding games.

The attacking force of Hearts of Oak is centred around Kwadwo Obeng Jnr who has bagged three goals and is followed by Michelle Sarpong who has two goals.

However, they will heavily rely on the creativity of Patrick Razak and the defence cover that will be provided by Mohammed Alhassan, not forgetting the enterprising overlapping of Raddy Ovouka.

While Kwame Peprah is the marksman of King Faisal with three goals: He scored twice against WAFA on matchday one and also got the equaliser in their 5-1 defeat against Ashanti Gold.

King Faisal have won one, drawn one and lost three games and are sitting 16th in the 18-club league log, whereas Hearts of Oak have won one drawn two and lost two games in five matches played and are lying 10th.

King Faisal have faced Hearts of Oak 32 times, the Accra giants have dominated the encounters against the Kumasi side, having won 15, lost 5 and drawn 12 in the league games between them.

At the home grounds of King Faisal, the Isha Alla Boys have won 4, drawn 6 and lost 6 against the Phobians in 16 league encounters.

Their first league encounter between them was played in October 1995 in Kumasi and it ended 0-1 in favour of King Faisal, while their last league clash ended goalless in Kumasi in March 2014.

King Faisal are the only side to beat Hearts of Oak with nine men in the history of the Ghanaian topflight league.

It happened in July 2009 on matchday 23 in Kumasi and the scorer was Eric Kwaku Poku who bagged the only goal of the game in the 8th minute. The defeat resulted in the sack of Kosta Papic the current coach of Hearts of Oak in his first stint with the Phobians.

The only league encounter between them in December was in the 2007-2008 season: 16th December, 2008 and King Faisal edged the Phobians 2-0.

This is their first game on matchday six in the Ghana Premier League.

Who would carry the day?

