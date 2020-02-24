The victory is King Faisal’s first win of the season in competitive games after a run of 11 games without a win in the Ghana Premier League.

Mustapha Mohammed started the scoring just before the half time when he headed home a cross from Gabo Mohammed.

Back from the recess substitute, Kwame Peprah doubled the lead for King Faisal.

Baba Yahaya made 3-0 a few minutes later before Ibrahim Osman made it 4-0.

Kwame Peprah and Ibrahim Osman scored the 5th and the 5th goals to register a brace each.

King Faisal have now qualified to the round 32 of the competition.

The Ghana Premier League will return in the upcoming weekend and King Faisal will make a trip to Berekum as they face Berekum Chelsea on matchday 12.