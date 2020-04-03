Opoku Afriyie passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

Tributes from all walk of life have poured in for Opoku Afriyie and one of the players who had a close relationship with the deadly striker affectionately called ‘Bayie’, Papa Arko has shared the great impact the latter had on his life as a footballer.

“I am very very sad this morning. My intention would have been to come here and say happy birthday my fellow legend Dr. Opoku Afriyie, but rather I have shared my condolence with his family. You were so great to Ghana football. I remember the 1978 Africa Cup of Nation, the last goal you scored that gave us the title," he told Pulse Ghana.

“Asante Kotoko will always remember you for your leadership and captainship that gave us the squad of the century. We remember during the days when things were tough, we always relied on you. You were always there to deliver for us.

“Personally, I was like a family to you than whatever. I really admired you. You were my inspirator, you always supported me to the extent that i had to follow your steps to become who I am today in football

“Opoku I will always remember you as a hero".

Papa Arko was the deputy captain of Opoku Afriyie at Kotoko and when the 65-year-old left the club he continued from where he left off.

Papa Arko inspired Asante Kotoko conquer Africa Champions Cup in 1983