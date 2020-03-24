Kotoko communicated the latest development on Emmanuel Clottey's saga to Esperance through Offside Oku Consult, managed by renowned football administrator Ashford Tetteh Oku whom they hired to help them retrieve the transfer fee regarding the sale of Kwame Bonsu to the Tunisian giants.

It is further explained that since Asante Kotoko sold Kwame Bonsu for $150,000, they will pay $30,000 to Esperance as the balance of the fine imposed on Clottey.

It would be recalled that the Tunisian giants paid $1.5 million to sign Emmanuel Clottey from Berekum Chelsea in 2012.

He struggled to find his feet at the club and decided to end his contract with Esperance.

He left for Ghana and signed a deal with Kumasi Asante Kotoko, but Esperance referred the matter to FIFA for a breach of contract.

FIFA found Emmanuel Clottey guilty of the charges and slapped a $180,000 fine on him and instructed that Asante Kotoko should ensure he pays the amount to the Tunisians in 2015.

However, Clottey filed a writ at an Accra High Court against Asante Kotoko that t she Kumasi giants should pay the full fine imposed on him by FIFA because they failed to inform him about correspondence from the world football governing body on the matter.

The ruling on the issue is yet to be pronounced by the Accra High Court.

The former Ghana Premier League top scorer currently plays for Great Olympics.