Naby Keita’s second-half goal from the spot-kick was that the Porcupine Warriors needed to earn all the three points

Asante Kotoko saw plenty of the ball in the first half but they could find the net in the first 45 minutes.

In the 26th minute, Emmanuel Gyamfi's goalbound shot was blocked and Imoro Ibrahim inswinger from the rebound falls on Kwame Opoku, but the striker could not hold on to the ball as a defender clears it to safety.

The 23 times champions of Ghana continued to probe for the match opener after the half time break.

Asante Kotoko finally had the breakthrough after Kwame Opoku was brought down in the 8-yard box and the referee awarded the Kumasi giants a penalty. Naby Keita stepped up for the kick and sent the goalkeeper to the wrong direction in the 68th minute to break the deadlock in what ended up as the match-winner.

Inter Allies nearly came up with an equalizer in the 83rd minute of the game as Nafiu Sulemana shot at goal at the edge of the penalty box was blocked by Kotoko defender Wahab Adams.

Emmanuel Gyamfi’s sprint into the goal area of Inter Allies nearly resulted in a second goal for the home side but his pass to Emmanuel Sarkodie was intercepted by the defenders.

The win puts Kotoko back in pole position to compete for the league title.