A report filed by SportsworldGhana.com indicates that Sulley Muniru is wanted by the Accra branch of INTERPOL after a request from their counterpart in Nouakchott, Mauritania.

In an INTERPOL letter dated January 29, 2021, and addressed to the Controller General of the Ghana Immigration Service(GIS), the Police disclosed that Muniru is under investigation for alleged football match-fixing and were seeking to know whether he was in Ghana between the period of October and November 2020.

The letter also requested for the former CFR Cluj midfield enforcer’s travelling history to help them with their investigation.

It has not yet been established the particular match that INTERPOL has launched an investigation into to establish the allegation of match-fixing.

But it would be recalled that Sulley Muniru until two weeks ago was a player of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

He played in both the Ghana Premier League and the CAF Champions League in the colours of the Porcupine Warriors.

Muniru was a member of the Kotoko team that drew 1-1 against Mauritanian outfit FC Nouadibou in the first leg of their CAF Champions League.

Kumasi Asante Kotoko were declared winners of their CAF Champions League second leg against Mauritanian outfit FC Nouadibou without kicking a ball on Sunday 6th December, 2020 over medical reason.

