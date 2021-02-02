Both sides entered into their matchday 12 fixture buzzing with confidence after chalking wins in their respective matchday 11 games.

READ MORE: I regret playing for Hearts- CAF Champions League winner Eben Dida

However, Gt. Olympic proved they were the better side in the afternoon by taking all the three points.

Charles Danso hit the back of the net from close range in the 40th minute to put the hosts in the driving seat.

After the break Gt. Olympics continued to pile pressure on King Faisal and the effort paid off in the 55th minute when speedster Samuel Ashie-Quaye doubled the lead.

King Faisal coach Andy Sinason made a couple of changes, bringing on Kwadwo Frimpong in place of Enock Morrison.

The substitution improved the performance of the Insha Allah Boys and deservedly halved the deficit through Frimpong Boateng with 15 minutes to go.

But Michael Yeboah restored Great Olympics 2-goal lead when he scored in the 81st minute.

Great Olympics held on tight to the 3-1 advantage to record their fifth victory of the season.

The win has sent Dade Boys to the second place on the league log with 21 points and are joint on the same points with league leaders Karela, but separated by goal difference.