It was alleged that Dr. Kyei has been interfering in the work of CK Akonnor to the point that the former AshGold coach came close to resigning before Asante Kotoko’s CAF Confederation Cup game against Nkana FC last week Sunday.

Dr. Kwame Kyei has however reassured CK Akonnor that he is solemnly behind CK Akonnor as he delivers his job as coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

"I don't have time to listen to gossips whiles managing Asante Kotoko. I want to see the club at a different level," Dr. Kyei told Asempa FM

"CK Akonnor has my support and I will continue to back him to make Kotoko great again. His position at the club is rock solid.

"He is one of the best coaches in Ghana. Let's all keep supporting him and the players."

Asante Kotoko defeated Nkana FC 3-0 and will face Al Hilal in another home game as they look forward to booking their place in the quarter finals of the competition.