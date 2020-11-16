A small section of fans and management members of the Kumasi giants were at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome their newly signed Brazilian midfielder Fabio Gama.

However, they waited for several hours at the Kotoka International airport without any sign of the player.

READ MORE: GPL Matchday 1: Results, scorers & Man of the Match

It later emerged that Gama missed his flight from the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa to the Accra.

The 28-year-old was scheduled to arrive in Ghana at 11:00 am on Monday morning but he failed to board the flight.

According to a report filed by Ashh FM, the former Brazil U17 star was unable to communicate to the management of Asante Kotoko led by Nana Yaw Amponsah earlier due to lack of internet connectivity at his current location in Ethiopia.

The Brazilian was one of the big signings by the new management of Asante Kotoko led by Nana Yaw Asante.

However, he missed the opening game of the season, because he had to attend to some pressing matters.

Asante Kotoko first game of the 2020/2021 season ended in a one all draw against Techiman Eleven Wonders on matchday 1.

Kwame Poku gave Asante Kotoko the lead in the 55th minute, Prince Okraku cancelled out the lead of the Porcupine Warriors.

The Porcupine Warriors were dominated by their less fancied opponents.

Below is the list of all results and scorers of the six games played over the weekend:

Kotoko 1-1 Wleven Wonders: Kwame Poku 55/Prince Okraku 76

NASCO Man of the Match - Salifu Ibrahim

WAFA SC 4-3 King Faisal: Konadu Yiadom 17', Godwin Agbevor 46, Daniel Lomotey 60,68 /Kwame Peprah 33', 78 Yakubu Wadudu 74

NASCO Man of the Match- Amankwah Forson - WAFA

AshantiGold SC 2-2 Karela Utd: Appiah McCarthy 23', Hans Kwofie 45’/Diwiasie Taylor 5', Samuel Ofori 59

NASCO Man of the Match - Bashiru Umar - Karela United

Medeama SC 1-1 Great Olympics: Ouattara Issouf 36/Michael Yeboah 73

NASCO Man of the Match - Ebenezer Ackahbi - Great Olympics

Ebusua Dwarfs 2-2 Elmina Sharks: Denis Korsah 20, Razak Issah 86/Richard Mpong 41, Ishmael Hammond 54

NASCO Man of the Match- George Asamoah - Ebusua Dwarfs

Legon Cities 1-1 Chelsea: Jonah Attuquaye (pen) 34’| Stephen Amankonah 22’ (pen)

NASCO Man of the Match : Elvis Opoku- Legon Cities